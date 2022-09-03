The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting a re-exam for certain NEET UG candidates on September 4, Sunday. The re-exam is being held for those female candidates who were asked to remove their innerwear before entering the exam centres.

The exam will be held in Kollam, Kerala, where the incident created an uproar, and in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where candidates went through a similar ordeal.

"The NTA has allowed the affected students to re-appear for the NEET on September 4 in Kollam. Besides Kollam, re-examination will be held for the affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh," NTA officials stated, as reported by PTI.

It must be noted that the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key has already been released. NTA has stated that the results of the re-examination will be declared along with the results of other candidates on September 7. The final answer key and merit list are scheduled to follow.

Those candidates who are appearing for the exam tomorrow must note that only half-sleeved clothes are allowed. Additionally, clothes with elaborate patterns, flowers, embroidery, brooches and big buttons are NOT allowed. The aspirants have to submit a self-declaration form along with the NEET UG 2022 admit card, indicating their health status at the exam centres.