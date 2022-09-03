Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) students both freshers and repeaters, await the judgement of the Karnataka High Court regarding the petitions filed by repeat students for their Pre-University (PU) marks not being considered for the final score.

Both sets of students have been waiting and with many colleges already opened for the new academic session, students worry that counselling and admission processes might take longer affecting their academics, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

AV Samanitha Bhat, a repeat student, said most of the students had written the KCET and JEE exam. She explained how even her parents were worried and were feeling clueless. They are waiting for the judgement to come so that further processes can get started. She has hoped for the judgement to come in favour of repeaters. The counselling would have started by this time since the results were released a month back.

Nikitha Gowda, another repeat student, said, coming from a middle-class family, they could not afford a management seat and are waiting for allotment of seats. She said it was unjust as it was only for the 2021 batch repeat students for whom only CET marks were considered.

She further said the students were expecting the court to take up the matter on Thursday and pronounce a judgement but that did not happen. The Karnataka High Court had reserved the case in the previous hearing and shall now pronounce the judgement at 2.30 pm today, Saturday, September 3.

Freshers have also been anxious about the judgement considering their allotted ranks will change if the judgement passed is in favour of repeat students. Shreyas Shetty, a fresher, said the students will get affected as their ranks might dip. Many students are relying on the judgement as they booked seats in other institutions and are unsure of withdrawing as of now.