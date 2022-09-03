Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is facing charges in a case filed under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was remanded in four-day police custody on Friday in Chitradurga, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The Second Additional District Judge BK Komala allowed the seer’s custody to the police to question the accused after hearing arguments by Special Public Prosecutor KB Nagaveni. The court directed the investigating officer to produce the pontiff before the court on September 5 at 11 am.

Health issues

High drama prevailed since Thursday night when the seer was arrested from the mutt premises. He was admitted to the district hospital after he complained of chest pain, hypotension and variation in sugar levels, after which, a series of treatments were started at the ICU of the district hospital.

As the doctors of the district hospital were inconclusive on the type of treatment to be given to the pontiff, they decided to summon cardiac specialists Dr Srinivas and Dr Mallesh from Davangere, who conducted tests and found variations, after which advanced treatment was suggested.

The jail superintendent submitted a report to the court, seeking permission to shift the seer to a hospital with better facilities. The court then issued directions to the police to present the pontiff before it and heard all the pleas, after which, the application for police custody was allowed. The court then directed the investigating officer to provide better treatment to the pontiff, if needed, and bring the same to the notice of the court.

Police custody

On learning about police custody, the pontiff wept in court and was taken back to the hospital for treatment in a police vehicle. He was later discharged from the hospital and handed over to the police for investigation.

The defence advocates, filing an application under 41 (D) of CrPC, requested the court to allow their presence during the interrogation of the seer by the police, to which the prosecution objected. The court, while over-ruling the prosecution’s objection, however, allowed the defence lawyers' limited presence during interrogation.

Judicial custody for hostel warden

The warden of the Akkamahadevi hostel at the Murugha Mutt and accused No 2, Rashmi, was also produced before the Second Additional District Judge B K Komala. The court remanded her in 14-day judicial custody.