Big news for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 repeaters!

The Karnataka High Court has granted relief to the petitioners appealing against the Karnataka Examinations Authority's decision to not include the Pre-University Colleges (PUC) or Class XII marks for students of the 2021 batch, who repeated the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) this year in the merit score.

Advocate Shathabish Shivanna, who was representing one of the repeaters, informed that now, "KEA will have to entirely redo the ranking."

When EdexLive spoke to a few repeaters, here's what they said:

Suhas Papanashi and his parents are happy and relieved as the final hearing was in their favour. Earlier, the student had shared how if the judgement is not in their favour, then, students like him who have written COMED-K and other exams would have to take admission through it or get a seat under the management quota, which demands double or higher fees than seats through KCET.

Another student, Ramya S felt and shared, "This is exactly what we wanted. Now the battle of judgement is going to be uniform."

Appreciating the Karnataka High Court, Abhishek R said, "The High Court properly looked into the concern and gave good judgement."

While student Sadashiv Hiremet opined, "Now there is justice for everyone."

But what about a delay in the academic session?

While few feel there won't be any delay in the academic session, other groups opine that the delay might actually not affect things as much as the worry is.

Tharun A, a student, shared, "It is okay if there is a delay. We will take it positively as the judgement is in our favour."

In this context, Suhas said, "The academic sessions were already delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic. This year when everyone was trying to go back to the pre-COVID time, the delay happened for no reason."

Meanwhile, Ramya felt that delay will definitely happen. But teaching in a fast-forward format or cutting down on holidays can stand as a solution as it is being practised in other colleges as well. Additionally, "It may be a little hectic for a year. But one month delay is quite manageable," she added.

Adding to this, Abhishek said, "Already few colleges have started and management seats have been allotted. Moreover, we would miss the major syllabus of our initial days of college," he added.

Contradicting this, Sadashiv, a student, said, "Every year, colleges start in the month of September or October. Therefore, this year as well, it might be the same and there won't be any delay."

Besides this, Sadashiv and Suhas are hoping that the rankers list might be out within a week's time. As the document verification is done, students feel that there won't be any further delay.

Altogether, the students and their parents feel happy and relieved now as their future is a little more sorted than it was before.