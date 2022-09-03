The minimum marks in the qualifying examination including intermediate or equivalent for admissions into professional UG courses in Engineering and Pharma-D courses has been relaxed.

Following the orders of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Convenor EAPCET 2022 Admissions C Naga Rani stated that as a one-time measure for the academic year 2022-2023, the relaxation will be applicable.

Hence, the candidates should have passed the qualifying exam by obtaining at least 45% marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved categories) in prescribed group subjects or aggregate marks both in first and second-year examinations of intermediate (or) second-year intermediate examination alone and shall have secured a rank in EAPCET 2022, they can apply for admission in UG Courses.

Hence all the candidates who were rejected earlier as unqualified can now apply based on the latest relaxation of percentage, added Convener, Naga Rani.

As per the official notification, state Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the declaration of the results at an event in Vijayawada in June 2022. It may be noted that the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) is now known as AP EAPCET.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the weightage criteria for the awarded marks in the EAPCET exam as well.

“100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET 2022 (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23,” the official statement on the APSCHE website reads.

This weightage criterion has been introduced this year exclusively, as earlier 25 per cent weightage was given to the Intermediate Public Examination and 75 per cent was considered for the entrance test