Thirty students of Social Welfare Gurukul Boys' School at Mirudoddi of Dubbaka mandal have fallen ill due to a high fever and diarrhoea, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The students were found to be suffering from fever for the last three days and they were treated under the supervision of a medical team. About 400 students are studying in the school.

According to sources, due to the prevalence of seasonal diseases, the students in the hostel suffered from fever, cold and stomach ache. As the rumours of food poisoning in the hostel spread, local leaders rushed to the school and checked the food items.

The students were sent to the Siddipet government hospital for better treatment. They alleged that they were facing serious problems because of a lack of hygienic food and facilities.

One of the students, Srikanth, told the media that no one was caring for them. Their request for proper facilities and medical checkups were not taken seriously, he alleged.

Cases of food poisoning in educational institutions of Telangana

A total of 236 students studying in various educational institutions in the State suffered food poisoning in the last 26 days due to contaminated food and water.

The data accumulated by the members of the Hakku initiative, a social campaign of the Institute of Perception Studies says that food poisoning incidents happened at 10 places in nine districts in the last month.

The data also says that a total of 936 students fell ill due to contaminated food and water in various government residential schools and hostels at 25 places in 17 districts in the last eight months.