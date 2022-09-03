It's Day Three of the Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate 2022 (CUET PG). The student's concerns have not been answered or resolved yet. The exam, which is being conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts till September 11, is leaving students quite disappointed.

Delay in the release of admit cards, last-minute changes in exam centres and exam dates clashing with other exams are a few issues students have been going through. But when EdexLive reached out to a few candidates today, September 3, they said their voices are still unheard and issues are yet to be addressed.

Sonu Kumar from Siwan city in Bihar told EdexLive that he reached the city which was mentioned in the city intimation slip as the admit cards were not out for the exam on September 4. "Admit card was not issued till 10 pm last night. It was issued today (September 3) for the examination which is scheduled for tomorrow (September 4)," he added.

"The details in the city intimation slip and admit card were not matching," he stressed saying, "This left me distressed and puzzled because I had never chosen the city mentioned on the admit card."

Similarly, Thilak from Nalgonda city in Telangana told EdexLive that the admit cards, when released on August 29, mentioned that his exam centre is in Kodad district. But when he rechecked it again on September 2, the exam centre was changed.

Giving more details, Thilak said, "They had allotted the centre in an Engineering college which is located nearly 87 km from my hometown. I was happy with the centre. But later, on September 2, I rechecked my admit card for downloading it and the exam centre allotted to me was changed to GITAM in Hyderabad which is nearly 200 km from my hometown."

The candidate who recently met with an accident and is suffering from leg injuries has exams on two consecutive days. For the exam on September 3, he didn't appear as the centre was far. And he seems to be in a state of worry as the issue of the centre for the exam on September 4 is also the same.

Clash of exams

Another issue that is yet to be resolved is the clash of the UPSC CDS exam with the CUET exam on September 4. Many students have tweeted but to no avail. Furthermore, Kumar, who had to choose between appearing for UPSC or CUET, claims that more than 50 students face the same issue.

A candidate, Satyam Deepak Jadhav (@satyamj13), tweeted saying, "@EduMinOfIndia I have applied for CUET PG 2022 as well as for UPSC CDS 2 2022 Examination. Today I’ve received hall ticket for CUET PG and and timings of both exams are overlapped. My I’m attaching Hall ticket of both the examination for correspondence. Suggest some way forward"

Having said that, another candidate pointed out the technical glitches. @AmanBha03948823 took to Twitter on September 3 at 12:46 noon saying there were technical glitches while appearing for the exam. The candidate's tweet read, "@DG_NTA please reconnect cuet ug exame in Patna, because student faces many issues at the center like system glitch, system slow erc"

Is there any response from officials?

Kumar highlights that, "We tweeted many times, raised this issue on many platforms but have received no response from them. Even we raised our concern via the portal but it has been pending for the last 10 days," he added. He questioned, "Is this not torture and humiliation of our future?"