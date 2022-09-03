All passing and migration certificates of Class XII CBSE students will be available on the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's DigiLocker portal. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice asking all higher educational institutions to accept these e-certificates, which will be digitally signed by the Controller of Examinations.

"Though, CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, it is informed that documents i.e. Marksheet cum Passing Certificate available in DigiLocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by higher educational institutions," said an official notification by the CBSE in this matter.

Results for the Class XII CBSE 2022 Board exams were released on July 22 and the CBSE made the pass certificate and marksheet, as well as the migration certificate, available for download on DigiLocker. The CBSE has said that while it will release the printed copies of both documents to the students, admissions to higher education institutions can be conducted through the digital versions available on DigiLocker.

Here's how students can download their documents through the DigiLocker website:

1. Go to digilocker.gov.in.

2. Head to the Education tab and select 'Central Board of Secondary Education' option.

3. Select the document you are looking to download, such as Pass Certificate, Migration Certificate.

4. CBSE has provided login credentials with the mobile number registered with the Board. Login with those credentials and download your certificate.