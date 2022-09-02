The student community at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has reason to cheer as the annual three-day Techno-Management festival 'Techniche' will be conducted offline after a gap of two years. The festival showcases varied innovations, lecture sessions by experts and entertainment events and will begin from Friday, September 2, according to a report by PTI.

The festival this year will mark its 24th edition and will be inaugurated by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat. The event will feature the flagship TechExpo, which will provide a platform for innovators across the nation to display their scientific and technological concepts. These submissions will be reviewed by experts such as researchers, scientists, corporate and public figures and Nobel laureates, reported PTI.

What is interesting this year is the Virtual Industry Tour, which is being organised at the festival for the first time ever. The tour will simulate the feel of a real industry within the auditorium. Workshops on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, App Development and Cloud Computing will also be conducted. The event will also feature a management conference titled Nexus, which will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops and competitions along with networking sessions and lunches with industry professionals.

To allow students to let their hair down a tad, Funniche will provide various entertaining tournaments and games. The college's Finance and Economics Club will also organise a free session named Arthashastra to boost financial awareness among the participants.

Other competitions include Escalade where participants will make robots perform a specified task and a hackathon called Overflow, where participants will create a game using Javascript. An electronics-based circuit design competition called Emulate will also be held, along with a Quizathon on science and technology-based topics.