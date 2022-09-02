The Higher Education Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, has brought out a GO (Government Order) for the implementation of the government decision to bear the entire cost of undergraduate (UG) education of government school students who secure admission in premier higher education institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

To encourage government school students to join these premier national institutions, the State government made the announcement while presenting the budget in March.

As per the GO, students who studied in government schools from Classes VI to XII will be eligible to avail of the assistance. The GO issued to District Collectors mentions that the students should submit requisite documents like nativity certificate, details of the entrance exam they appeared for admission into these premier institutes and marks secured in the test and details of the tuition fees charged by the premier institutions.

Annually, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) will release the funds after verifying facts.

The GO further states that for better execution of the scheme and to ensure transparency in its implementation, an online portal will be launched by DoTE. The amount will be directly deposited into the beneficiary's bank account. The students have been asked to approach the district administration with the documents.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan introduced the initiative on March 18 while presenting the budget.