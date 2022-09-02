The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has withdrawn the new pattern of the upcoming preliminary test after massive protests from civil services aspirants in the state.

The decision to conduct the test in two sittings was revoked by the BPSC at a meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, September 1, according to a report by PTI.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister's office issued a statement declaring that the old pattern of the exam will be followed and that the test will be conducted in one sitting only.

The Commission had taken the decision to conduct the preliminary test of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) across two days on September 20 and 22 due to the large number of applicants who had registered for the examination. Given the change of plans due to the protests, the Commission has said that a fresh date for the exam will be announced soon.

On Wednesday, August 31, civil services aspirants in Bihar staged a protest in Patna against the new pattern of examination. The crowd of protestors reportedly turned aggressive and was lathi-charged by the police, leading to several minor injuries. Some protestors were also reportedly detained by the police for disrupting law and order.

This is the second time the preliminary test of the 67th CCE is being conducted this year. It was earlier conducted on May 8, but had to be cancelled after it was revealed that the question paper was leaked. This matter is under investigation by the Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police and, so far, 18 people have been arrested, including seven government officials.