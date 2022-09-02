The Chitradurga police arrested pontiff of Murugha Mutt Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Thursday night in a POCSO case registered against him and four others on Thursday night, September 1.

Confirming the arrest, Superintendent of police K Parashuram, told The New Indian Express, "We have arrested Murugha Shree and he is being questioned."

According to the Medical Superintendent, Dr Palakshappa, Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru surrendered voluntarily before the police.

The arrest proceedings

A day that witnessed hectic developments concluded with the arrest of the pontiff. Chitradurga Rural Police inspector Balachandra Naik and Molakalmuru police inspector Satish along with police personnel conducted the arrest proceedings.

Clad in robes, the police made the arrest of Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru at the Mutt and took him out from the backdoor of the premises, and then taken to an undisclosed location. Initially, it was planned that he would be taken first to the Dy SP’s office and then the district hospital for a medical test before being produced before the Second Additional District Judge.

Look Out notice issued

As soon as the news of the arrest spread, police imposed tight security in and around Chitradurga district in the wake of widespread protests from all quarters. Meanwhile, in the evening, rumours of the Pontiff getting arrested either by night or Friday morning were spreading and SP Parashuram said a Look Out notice was issued against the pontiff to prevent him from leaving the country.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the apex child rights body in India, took suo motu cognizance of the POCSO case and issued a notice to Superintendent of Police Parashuram, directing him to submit a report within seven days of its receipt.

The Look Out notice is a request of investigation agencies to the immigration to prevent an accused from leaving the country, and contains the passport of the accused and other personal details. Meanwhile, security at the Murugha Mutt, Government Girls Home and the district court has been tightened.

Prior to all this

Earlier in the day, as the anticipatory bail petition came up for hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Nagaveni appeared on behalf of the government, while BC Srinivas represented the victims, and the complainant, the Child Protection Unit Probation officer, C Chandrakumar, appeared in person. The judge gave time to file objections against the bail applications (interim as well as regular) on which basis the hearing was adjourned to Friday.

The two minor girls, victims in the POCSO case registered against the seer, were also present in the court. The statements of the victims under Section 164 of the CrPC were recorded before the First Additional District and Sessions in Chitradurga on Tuesday and the medical test of victims was conducted on Sunday.