With classes yet to end for the 2021-22 academic year in colleges and universities, students in Karnataka are requesting that the State Government extend the bus pass period, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Classes are still underway for college students and exams are due to start in September, however, the extension on bus passes for first and second-year students expired on August 31, Wednesday. The expiration on bus passes will mean that students writing their exams in September will have to pay their way to get to their institutions and back.

The issue has particularly stemmed from the government choosing to extend bus passes for only final-year students till the end of September.

“We’re only asking that the passes be extended till the end of September because that is when our exams will end. It will make it easier for us, especially since we will be writing our examinations throughout this month,” said Shashi, a second-year college student, told The New Indian Express.

BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) had previously extended bus passes for two months till August, however, students had to pay an additional fee for the extension. Students have said that it is unfair that they are made to pay an additional fee and have asked for an extension till the end of the academic year without any fees imposed.

The students have also received support from various student organisations, including the All India Democratic Students Association (AIDSO).