A student was brutally assaulted by a group of students who objected to him speaking to a classmate from another faith in their college in Sullia taluk. The Sullia police have arrested nine persons in the case, informed Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Tanuj, Mokshith, Deekshith, Akshay and Prajwal who beat up the fellow student plus Charan, Dhanush, Nischay and Pavan who helped them, are the arrested students, said the police.

As per the complainant Mohammad Saneef (19), a first-year BCom student of First Grade College at Kodialbail in Kasba village of Sullia taluk, was friends with Pallavi and this was objected to by a few students of another faith.

He said that on August 30, Tuesday, final-year BBA students Deekshith and Dhanush called him and said that they needed to talk. He was taken to the college ground and others accused, Prajwal, Tanuj, Akshay, Mokshith of the same college and Gautham and others from NMC College, Sullia, objected to the victim talking to Pallavi and brutally assaulted him.

They also threatened to kill him if he continued to talk to Pallavi. The victim then admitted himself to a local hospital and lodged a complaint.