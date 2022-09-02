Protests by students of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have resulted in the administration rolling back the fee hike, but only partially.

While the institute had hiked the fee from Rs 24,650 to Rs 53,100 — a 100% hike — for the MTech students, fee for the PhD students had been hiked from Rs 20,150 to Rs 30,850. After days of protests by students, the administration has now revised the MTech fee to Rs 40,000 and the PhD fee to Rs 26,000.



However, students are not entirely satisfied with this move. They say that no refund has been issued for those who have already paid the fee nor has there been a notice on the matter from the university.

"There is a demand going on whether to continue the protest or not. While a few students are not accepting the rollback, saying that the fee is still high, other sections of students are saying a little increase in the fee is manageable. As of now, the protest is called off as the President is visiting the campus tomorrow. Within a week, we are planning to discuss a few points about the fee with the administration," said a student from IIT Delhi, on the condition of anonymity.