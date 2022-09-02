The Ministry of External Affairs has addressed the concerns of Indian students enrolled in universities in Canada who are facing issues with the processing of their visas and student permits.

The MEA stated that it has taken up the concerns of the students with Canada to ensure that their higher education is not affected.

According to a report by ANI, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the MEA, said, "It is an important issue. We have taken up the matter with Canada to make sure that students are not affected. We will continue to take measures to assist Indian students who would like to go abroad to study."

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has also discussed the matter with Canadian authorities, asking them to look into the delays in processing of visas and student permits that are preventing Indian students enrolled in Canadian universities from entering the country.

In an advisory, the high commission said that Indian officials in Ottawa and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver continue to be engaged with Canadian interlocutors including academic institutions and universities regarding problems faced by Indian students.

"Highlighting these issues and the fact that Indian students have already deposited tuition fees with the Canadian institutions we requested the Canadian authorities to expedite processing of visa applications for students from India," the advisory said. However, the Indian High Commission went on to add that processing of visas is a sovereign power of the Government of Canada.

Canada has emerged as a preferred destination for Indian students for post-secondary education. Currently, more than 2,30,000 students from India enrolled in post-secondary institutions in Canada, are making a positive contribution to the Canadian economy including through an estimated USD 4 billion in tuition fees.

The flow of knowledge and talent is robust between both countries, with India poised to become the top source of foreign students, with 2,30,000 Indian students studying in Canada, as reported by ANI.