Days are passing by but seems like the issues remain the same. And amidst all the issues, the students are appearing for CUET PG 2022. The Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2022 started on September 1 and is being conducted in two shifts till September 11.

When it comes to the proceedings of Day One (Yesterday, September 1), Chairman of the University Grants Commission M Jagadesh Kumar had tweeted saying, "The first day of CUET (PG) – 2022 Examination i.e. 01 September 2022 (Thursday) was conducted for 45193 candidates in 284 Examination Centres throughout 220 Cities across 33 States/UTs in both shifts. A total of 10 subjects were scheduled for the first day in both shifts."

Today, it is Day 2 of this entrance exam and we bring to you some of the issues faced by aspirants while appearing for the exam. The main issue faced by aspirants was the change in the exam centre overnight, claim aspirants.

Change of exam centre

When EdexLive spoke to one of the aspirants, Divyanshu Kharkwal, who travelled from Gurugram, Haryana to Ajmer for giving the exam, he said his exam was scheduled from 10 am to 12 noon.

Explaining his experience, Divyanshu said, "I reached the allotted centre at 8.30 am and I received a notification saying the exam centre has changed. I checked the new location, it was more than 80 km away from the previously allotted centre."

Did you reach out to the National Testing Agency (NTA), we asked. Divyanshu said, "I sent them an email at 9 am. And they haven't replied yet."

Rahul Kumar Meena who hails from Rajasthan faced the same issue. His tweet read, "yesterday I came to Kekri Ajmer Rajasthan from Delhi to give cuetpg geography exam but the exam center had changed at last moment and I'm not able to reach at new center."

Additionally, attaching the pictures of admit card and other IDs, the Jawaharlal Nehru University student emailed NTA seeking another chance to appear for the exam.

Moreover, candidates whose exam is on September 3 are worried and anxious as their exam centres are far away. And they took to Twitter seeking change in the exam centre. One candidate Pallavi from Navi Mumbai shared with EdexLive that, "The exam city was intimated on August 28. My exam is on September 3, tomorrow. I might have to miss my exam if they don't change it. They should have given us sufficient time at least to plan our travels."

"How can they expect us to travel thousands of kilometres just a few days before exams, especially when there is a dearth of railway tickets from Mumbai to anywhere in the North?" she questioned.

Furthermore, Pallavi opines, "The NTA should have at least intimated 10-15 days in advance, just like one does for any national-level exam." Additionally, she informed us that the officials are not replying to any of their emails and queries that they have submitted.

Where are the admit cards?

Having said that, the candidates whose exam is on September 4 are stressed and anxious as their admit cards were not released yet.

An aspirant @Raunak_194 tweet read: Sir, When we will be having our Admit Card for CUET ( PG ) Exams of Sept. 4th Onwards? It's 2 days left for exams & yet we don't have admit card..Kindly take concern.

Tech glitches again

At one of the centres, reportedly, there were technical glitches. One of the aspirants Ashfaq (@ashfaq_lfc) informed EdexLive, "After about half an hour, the computer suddenly blacked out in the middle of the examination. The officials made the adjustments and we were handed an additional half an hour which was however curtailed by the officials after about 5.15 pm."

Not accepting this, another aspirant (@Goyal3188) felt it is not fair to give extra time. The aspirant took to Twitter saying, "@DG_NTA @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia CUETPG 1 Sep 2ndshift: This was 2hrs exam but most of the students got around 2hrs40min due to technical glitch. This is not fair to other students. Getting 40min extra would definitely decrease the chances of many deserving students. #plslookintothis"