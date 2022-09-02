Wish to be a part of the education curriculum designing process in India? Now you can! It doesn't matter if you are not an educationist or a student. The Central government has invited everyone's views. What is it all about? Read on.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) is conducting the Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC). This unique survey seeks people's input at large for the formation of the National Curriculum Frameworks (NCFs), which are now underway. The NCFs are being drafted under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"It is in this context, the NCERT under the aegies of Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education, Government of India has planned to invite views of various stakeholders through an online public consultation survey, which will be instrumental in collating very useful and crucial inputs for the formulation of National Curriculum Framework and also subsequently designing syllabus, textbooks and other teaching - learning materials," reads the official notification.

The survey is being conducted online in 23 languages. It is simple to fill and takes about 10 minutes to complete. People are asked to join in and "contribute in shaping the future of children in India". This is the link https://ncfsurvey.ncert.gov.in. Or visit the MyGov website for more details on this.

You can also click here https://www.mygov.in/task/digital-survey-national-curriculum-disanc/. September 30 is the last date to participate.