The High Court of Andhra Pradesh expressed displeasure with the Government of Andhra Pradesh for not implementing its orders to allocate 25 per cent free seats in private educational institutions to children belonging to economically backward sections, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Issuing an ultimatum to the government officials, the court said, "Will you ensure poor children get seats in private schools or shall we allot seats to you (officials) in prison?"

In January this year, the high court had issued orders to ensure allocation of 25 per cent of seats in private schools for free admission as per the Right to Education Act (RTE), from the current academic year itself.

The bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu was hearing a contempt petition filed by Tandava Yogesh stating that the court's orders were not being implemented.

The petitioner maintained that as per RTE, 25 per cent seats in private schools should be mandatorily allocated to the poor and advertisements should be given in newspapers to create awareness among parents. Stating that no such measures were taken, the petitioner said the poor are being deprived of getting seats in private schools.

Stating that the government had issued orders allocating 25 per cent seats to the poor in both private and government schools, Government pleader (school education) LVS Nagaraju said all arrangements for filling up seats in schools as per the plan prepared by them have been made.

He added that details for the same would be placed before the court.

Nagaraju maintained that the government did not have any intention to violate the court's orders.

Stating that it does not want to hear words about the implementation of its orders but wants proof for the same, the bench directed the government to submit complete details and a report of the number of poor students who got free admission in private schools this year.

The bench said it would summon officials for a personal appearance if it is not content with the report submitted to the court and added that contempt proceedings would be initiated against the officials.

The court observed that failure to implement its orders was nothing but acting in favour of private schools and said that legislations are made for the development of the poor.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 7.