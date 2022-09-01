The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has brought out a notice today, September 1, regarding the completion of internships. The notice marked “urgent”, is meant for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) course candidates.



According to this notice, July 31 has been set as the date for completion of internships for the current academic year of 2022-23. This date has been decided as per the Supreme Court guidelines.



“The Candidates of NEET-PG, 2022 are informed that the internship completion date is 31st March of the year of conduction of examination as per the general academic session and as has been stated in the NEET-PG Information Bulletin,” reads the first paragraph of the notice.



“However, for the current academic year i.e., 2022-2023 the internship completion date is 31st July, 2022 in compliance of the Order dated 05/04/2022 in W.P. No. 208 of 2022 in the matter of Shikhar & Anr. v/s NBE & Ors. before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” reads the second paragraph.



The candidates who wish to read the notice for themselves can do so by following the simple steps below:



1. Open the official MCC website mcc.nic.in



2. Click on the PG Medical Counselling tab



3. Find the News and Events section on the right side of the screen that appears



4. Click on the notice titled 'Notice for internship completion date' for the academic session 2022-2023



5. The notice opens in a separate window