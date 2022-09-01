The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Paper 2 results today, September 1. Candidates who appeared for Paper 2 exams can check their results on the official JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.



Paper 2 involves the BArch and BPlanning papers. Candidates need their application number and date of birth to check their scores.



Here are the steps:



1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Score Card of JEE (Main) Paper 2”

3. Enter the required login details

4. The JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result appears

5. Download and take printout as necessary for future reference



The candidates can assess their results from their rank cards. The selected candidates will be able to appear for admissions in various BArch and BPlanning courses in IITs and NITs across the country.



The JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 exam was conducted on July 30. The JEE Main exam was held in two shifts this year. The first shift was conducted from June 23 to June 29, while the second session was held from July 25 to July 30. For details on the counselling schedule and their information, candidates can visit the official website.