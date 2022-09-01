With the Common University Entrance Exam Undergraduate (CUET UG) all done and dusted, Delhi University is setting up its online portal for admissions into UG programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, on Wednesday, August 31, that the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will allow students to apply for UG programmes they wish to study at DU. The final date for the launch of the portal has not yet been announced.

The admission portal was supposed to have been launched in the last week of August by DU. Admissions have been delayed for the upcoming academic year in DU and other central universities in India due to the delay in the CUET UG exam, which was supposed to have concluded all six phases by August 20. Various technical and administrative glitches led to delays in the conduct of the CUET this year.

“We will start the CSAS portal for aspirants very soon. The work is in progress and we will start the admission process very soon,” Singh told PTI. The university will conduct admissions through the portal based on the CUET scores. Candidates will have to go through three phases to gain admission to a UG programme at DU. First, aspirants are required to fill out the online CSAS 2022 application form along with the selection of programmes and the specification of preferences.

Then, after the release of the CUET UG 2022 results, candidates are required to submit their CUET merit scores for the programmes they have selected. In the third phase, merit lists will be released by DU for each programme, based on which seats will be allocated to students and the admissions will be finalised.