It is September 1 and it is time for Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the entrance test for admissions to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities in the upcoming academic year. Several central universities have taken up CUET PG for admissions including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Pondicherry University, while others like Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia have not.

CUET PG, which is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), begins today and is being conducted in two shifts till September 11. The duration of the exam is two hours with Shift I from 10 am to 12 pm and Shift II from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Similar to CUET UG 2022, CUET PG candidates are also facing problems with regard to appearing for the entrance exam. Here are the details

Exam centre issues

The issues with exam centres have always been there. While few are worried as their centre is very far, nearly 100 km away, few took to Twitter saying that the exam centre has changed overnight. Here are a few tweets which highlight the issue with the exam centres.

@Kuldeep34308121: My CUET PG centre changed overnight! @DG_NTA what should I do now? 2 hours to go for the exam! Where should I go? The new centre is 40 km away from the previous one! After CUET UG now CUET PG such a irresponsible behaviour from NTA !! #CUET!

@AisuryaMohapat3: @DG_NTA I want to reschedule my CUET PG exam centre which was mentioned previously in admit card the new centre is far away from my house near about 100km so I want to reschedule my exam centre which was mentioned previously

One of the students said that upon reaching the exam centre, he was told his centre as been relocated.

@ananyajiva: @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp Ji. I was supposed to appear for the CUET PG exam today. Upon reaching the centre well ahead of time, I was shockingly told that my centre has been relocated. No prior information was given! WHERE SHOULD I GO NOW?

Clash of exams

We have seen how many CUET UG candidates have suffered from the clash of competitive entrance exams with other exams. CUET PG candidates also are in the same boat now. Exams, namely, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam and National Defence Academy 2 (NDA) are being conducted on September 4, 2022.

In this context, a CUET-PG aspirant Abhishek Choudhary from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh shared with EdexLive that, "UPSC released the exam calendar last year. Either our Education Ministry doesn't care about UPSC or wants to divert students as there are reports of mismanagement at CUET centres."

When students tried to call NTA, calls automatically get disconnected after a few minutes and around 20 emails have been sent but to no avail, Abhishek replied when EdexLive asked if he reached out to NTA.

Further, Abhishek pointed out that NTA issued a notice regarding the clash of CUET UG exams with CBSE compartment exams and shared that it would consider rescheduling the exam for concerned students. But for CUET PG, no such announcements have been made so far, he stressed.

Others too have tweeted raising their concern about the clash of exams.

@Pratibh2799: @DG_NTA my reg no.223510153235, applied for Cuet PG schedule on 3,4,&5 Sept in Pune, but on 4th I have CDS 2 2022 in Mumbai i.e.two different locations on the same day, then how will I be able to present on both location So, I request you to please reschedule 3,4,&5 Sept exams

@VaibhavG04: @DG_NTA @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia My CUET PG exam is in Lucknow on 3 Sep, but the NDA exam is in Bareilly on 4 Sep. So I want my centre in CUET PG Sitapur for which I have also mailed but no reply has been received even after 4 days. Reg No 223510085181 #cuet #nta

Is the exam till September 11 or 12?

@Kumarayush7172: Dear sir, @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @mamidala90 28/08/2022 ke notice me exam 01-11 Sep. Tak hai. lekin mere Advance intimation of allotment of exam city slip me exam 12-09-22 ko dikha raha hai. Exam ka date clear nahi ho pa raha hai. #cuetpg #cuetpgadmitcard.

The aspirant tweeted saying, although the notice released on 28/08/2022 mentioned exams are from September 1 to 11. But on the advance intimation of allotment of the exam city slip, the exam date was mentioned as September 12, 2022.

To this, the NTA replied back tweeting, "It's up to September 12."

Admit cards

While few faced trouble downloading their admit cards, others complained that the admit cards for September 4 exam have not been released yet.

@SanirAhmed3: There is an issue in when trying out to download admit card of cuet pg exam.

Honorable authority, My admit card can't find from the website, Please check it out and fix it. Because the exam date is very close. Hope you fix it soon. Hope me can download my admit card soon. @DG_NTA