Altogether, 2,237 students across Karnataka are vying for scholarships launched by India Post to promote philately (collection and study of postage stamps) among youngsters. The quiz for the selection of prospective awardees for the Deen Dayal Sparsh Yojana was held across the state on Saturday, October 29, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar said, "The scholarship award is Rs 6,000 per year. It is aimed at covering students from Class VI to IX in order to promote aptitude and research in stamps. Students with a good academic record, who pursue philately as a hobby will be considered."

The focus is on students as stamp collection has multiple educational benefits, as it teaches a lot about the socio-economic and political reality of the period in which the stamp was issued or the theme on which it is based, he said, adding, "The hobby of collecting stamps includes seeking, locating, acquiring, organising, cataloguing, displaying, storing, and maintaining them or related products on thematic areas."

Stamp collection can reinforce and supplement the academic curriculum, in addition to providing a hobby that can help them relax and de-stress. "The hobby leads to social connect between people with similar interests and the development of new friendships," Kumar said.