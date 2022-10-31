The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has halted the registration for the All India Mop-Up Round of NEET PG 2022 Counselling. A notice in this regard was issued today, October 31, calling for the urgent attention of participating candidates. It may be noted that the registration for the Mop-Up Round of Counselling was supposed to start today, but it has now been put on hold till further notice.

As per the MCC notice, the decision was taken because some PG DNB (Diplomate of National Board) institutes that offered online admission to the students have not yet updated the details in the MCC portal. "All such offline admissions which have not been generated through the MCC portal will be treated as ‘Null & Void’ and such seats will automatically come in the seat matrix of Mop Up Round for seat processing if not reported online," the notice reads. "In view of the above, the Registration for Mop Up Round of PG Counseling 2022 will commence in due course of time. The Registration module for Mop Up Round has been kept on hold to facilitate the institutes to submit details of admissions taken offline on the portal," it adds.

The notice further advises the candidates to keep an eye on the official MCC website (https://mcc.nic.in/) for the latest updates. It is worth mentioning that on Saturday, October 29, the MCC issued a notice to the institutions to update details of online admissions on its portal. In today's notice, a list of the institutions that have not yet complied with this direction is attached. There are a total of 15 medical institutes on the list.