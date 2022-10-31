The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued a revised in-service and non-in-service seat matrix for PG medical courses. Aspirants can register their options using the option entry portal that is available on the official website kea.kar.nic.in until 4 pm today, October 31.



KEA issued a notification on October 30, stating that the PG counselling for medical students was earlier stopped by the Karnataka High Court when the state government issued a notification to reduce in-service quota from 30 per cent to 15 per cent. As per the orders of the Government, 20 per cent of the Government quota seats have now been reserved for in-service candidates.



“The option entry portal will be open to all eligible candidates from 5 pm of october 30, 2022. All candidates holding the verification slip are eligible for this option entry. Those who have already entered options can re-order, add, delete the options if required,” it added.



The option entry portal will only be enabled until 4 pm on October 31, 2022. “The candidates are strictly advised to exercise their options in this period only. No requests for further time extensions will be entertained after the said period,” the notification stated.