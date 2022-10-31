The second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes has been released by Delhi University (DU). According to the varsity's Registrar Vikas Gupta, 145 students on the list have already accepted the colleges and programmes allocated to them.



"We released the list around 1 am on Monday. Students can go to their dashboard to accept the seat they have been allotted," the Registrar said. "As many as 145 students have already accepted the seat allotted to them by 4 am," he added, as per a report by PTI.

The students who have obtained seats in various colleges at DU in this round have time till November 1 to accept them. It may be noted that the results of the first round of seat allocation have already been declared, and about 59,100 students secured admission through the round.

After this round of admissions was concluded, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round. Candidates were given a two-day window to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences, as per PTI.

"Nearly 60 per cent of them opted for an upgrade to their higher programme plus college combination preference, a university official said. "More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats," he added.