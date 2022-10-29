Three school girls in Madhya Pradesh took the extreme step and allegedly consumed poison for different reasons in the Indore district, as per the police. The incident took place on Friday, October 28, after the girls bunked their school in the Sehore district and travelled a distance of 100 km to Indore. "While two of the girls died, the condition of another girl, who is undergoing treatment in MY Hospital, is critical," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Choubey said.

"From the preliminary investigation and the statement of the girl who survived, it emerged that the trio was studying in the same school in Ashta town of Sehore and were very close friends," he said, as per a report by PTI. "They skipped their class to catch a bus to Indore on Friday morning. The girls reached Indore as the boyfriend of one of them lived there. She wanted to meet him as he had stopped taking her calls. Therefore, she had decided to go to Indore to meet him personally," Choubey added.



The officer continued narrating, "She had decided that if her boyfriend does not meet her, she will end her life along with her two friends. The trio had procured poison from a shop in Ashta and one of them tried to contact the boy after reaching Indore. They waited for the boy in a park near the Bhawarkuan area, but when he did not turn up, the heartbroken girl consumed poison." He informed further, "Immediately afterwards, one of her friends also consumed poison and told the surviving girl that she was facing serious problems in her family. The last girl followed suit as she was very close to her two friends. However, the last girl survived," as noted by PTI.

The police officer said that when the people around the girls noticed them, they rushed the trio to a nearby private hospital, from where they were shifted to MY Hospital. However, two of them passed away there. "We are relying on the statement of the girl, who is undergoing treatment, which has become the basis of our investigation," Choubey informed. "No suicide note was recovered from the girls. The parents of the girls have reached Indore and their statements will be recorded," he added.