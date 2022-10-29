A day after 12 girl students fell sick after eating the food provided at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Devaruppula village of Jangaon, parents of many students have started taking them home. "We are concerned for the health of our children," said one of the parents as his daughter was preparing to leave the hostel, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Taking serious note of the suspected food poisoning incident at the school, District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah ordered the officials to constitute a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry.

The students who fell sick on Thursday were shifted to Janagaon Government Hospital for treatment. Some students later alleged that they had found a lizard in the food.

Following the District Commissioner's directions, District Education Officer (DEO) K Ramu and Jangaon Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Madhan Mohan inspected the school premises on Friday, October 28. When the parents of the students heard about the inspection, they rushed to the school and demanded stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

Speaking to the TNIE, Jangaon District Education Officer (DEO) K Ramu said head cook B Manjula and two kitchen helpers, B Jyothi and L Renuka, were responsible for providing meals to the students. "They work as contract employees at the school hostel. We will submit the enquiry report to the District Commissioner for action against them," the officer said.

Jangaon District Government Hospital Superintendent Dr P Sugunakar Raj said that the condition of the 12 students had been stable, and they were discharged from the hospital.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the students alleged that they were being provided sub-standard and unhygienic food at the school hostel. Despite making several complaints, the school officials continued to ignore the unhygienic condition in which the hostel mess was being operated.