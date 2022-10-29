The situation for NEET PG aspirants in Karnataka grows stressful by the minute. The candidates who participated in the Counselling this year claim that they are stressed because of the uncertainty that looms over the counselling schedule, while the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to conduct the AIQ (All India Quota) Mop-Up Round after two days, October 31.

"The problem started the day the State declared the results of the first round of state counselling. It was on October 14, which was also the last date to apply for the web options entry for AIQ Round 2," said Dr Kushal PR, a NEET PG aspirant from Karnataka. He added that many students had obtained seats in the first round of state counselling and to prevent seat blocking, they did not participate in AIQ Round 2.

However, the Karnataka High Court ordered that the results of the first round be cancelled and a fresh seat matrix be prepared. The move came after the in-service doctors from Karnataka demanded that more seats be reserved for them in the matrix and moved the High Court in this regard. But the new seat matrix is yet to be released and uncertainty prevails over the conduction of the first state round once more.

"The cancellation of the first round is the primary problem, followed by the delay in counselling," said Dr Nikhil VK, another NEET PG aspirant from the state. He added that several students lost their seats in this manner. "While we cannot participate in AIQ Round 2 anymore, we are not sure if they will get seats in the state. Moreover, if the seat matrix will have more seats reserved for in-service doctors, we are not sure if we can obtain our desired seats as earlier," he added.

Nikhil also informed that many students who retained their seats in the first round had paid the fees for the same. "The fees range from Rs 7.4 lakh to 50 lakh, depending on the college. If the first round was quashed, the fees should have been refunded. But this has not happened, and there is no clarity on this," he said.

"The students have approached the DME regarding this, but its replies have been vague. Initially, they said that the fees would be returned, but now they state that it is not possible and the concerned students would be provided seats by some adjustments," he added. As such, even if the students want to take part in the AIQ Mop-Up Round, they cannot, because they have no more money left," he stated further.

The joining for AIQ Round 2 closed yesterday, October 29. As per the NMC (National Medical Commission) and Supreme Court's mandate, if a student participates in the AIQ Mop-Up Round, she/he will not be eligible to participate in any of the state rounds. This is another reason why students are stressed and confused, they say.

"The situation especially affects the students with borderline ranks in NEET. No one is sure if they should join the Mop-Up or wait for the state counselling to begin," said Dr Kushal. He added that there were about 6,000 participants in Karnataka for the counselling, out of which, about 1,000 participated in AIQ Round 2, but the rest 5,000 suffer.

Another aspirant, Dr Arun A, states that he is displeased with the whole situation. "The in-service doctors already receive weightage in marks for PG seats. A reservation is not required for them. They are demanding an increase in the seats to 30 per cent based on last year's government order. But the order clearly mentioned that it was only for the year 2021-22," he said. The student said further that there is no central mandate to reserve seats for in-service doctors.

"There are about 3,000 PG medical seats in Karnataka, out of which 1,000 are government and 2,000 are private. If seats for in-service doctors are increased, we will lose our desired seats," Dr Arun complained.

Nonetheless, whether they get desired seats or not, the students want the state government to conduct the counselling as soon as possible and relieve them from the uncertainty. Dr Kushal implored that at least a notification should be released as to the counselling schedule and seat matrix so that students are informed and mentally prepared.

"We have written submissions to the KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority, which regulates the NEET Counselling) and to the DME (Directorate of Medical Education) to expedite the counselling process, but have received no response yet. The KEA has been blaming the DME for the delay and vice-versa," Dr Kushal stated.

Dr Arun added that amidst this uncertainty, even if the state round is conducted anytime soon, it will coincide with the Mop-Up round and there will be a huge number of seat blockers, leading to further confusion. "The meritorious students are severely affected," he said.