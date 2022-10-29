The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an urgent notice meant for medical colleges, institutes and universities, that have offered seats to students in AIQ (All India Quota) Round 2 of NEET PG. The notice was issued today, October 29.

The notice states that if the colleges/institutes have offered students with offline admission letters, they need to report the same to the MCC. The MCC has directed that the admission of candidates needs to be updated by the college/institute on the intramcc web portal. Colleges that have not done this and given offline admission letters to the students, have to intimate the same to the MCC with the list of the candidates and copies of the admission letters.

"Such institutes shall urgently report to MCC with the list of candidates and copy of the offline admission letter provided to the candidates to Email: pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com latest by 06:00 PM of 29.10.2022 after which no such query shall be entertained by MCC of DGHS (Directorate General Of Health Services)," a part of the notice reads.

The notice further warns that if the institutes do not comply, the admission given to the students who reported offline will stand cancelled. All the candidates who have taken admission in the offline mode are therefore advised to notify their respective institutes/colleges about the MCC notice, if their names have not already been intimated to the MCC.