The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) is going to announce the results of the second round of counselling/seat allotment for Engineering courses. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can expect the results to be declared at 7 pm today, October 29.

It may be noted that the results were supposed to be declared at 4 pm today, but were later scheduled to 7 pm. The results can be accessed via the official website: comedk.org, after the result link is active. Here are the steps to check:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the result link on the home page

3. Enter the required login credentials

4. The results will be displayed

5. Save and take a printout if needed

The candidates who obtain a seat in COMED-K Round 2 can report to their allotted colleges after they have accepted and frozen their seats. The last date to accept and freeze seats is November 3 by 1 pm, while the last date to report is November 3 by 4 pm.

It may be noted that the results for the second round of Architecture courses was already released yesterday, October 28. The acceptance and freezing of seats for these courses has begun The last date for the same is October 30 by 2 pm, while the last date to report to the colleges is October 31 by 2 pm.