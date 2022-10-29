In a bizarre incident, a Class VII student faked his own kidnapping to escape writing his school exam. The 12-year-old boy ran to the police personnel at a metro station in Chennai and stated that he was being kidnapped in an auto and had escaped when the vehicle halted at a signal. The incident took place on Thursday, October 26. The Kilpauk Police said, on Friday, that the student has been let off with a warning. The boy has been identified as Mithilesh Kumar Sharma, a student at a private school in Kilpauk and a resident of Kondithope, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The boy told the police that he was kidnapped by an unidentified auto driver outside his school on Wednesday, October 25. He ran away from his captor when the auto stopped at a signal near the Pachaiyappa's College Metro Station. However, when the police surveyed the CCTV footage around the school, they did not find any auto driver kidnapping the student. Suspicious, the police questioned the boy and conducted an inquiry, after which Mithilesh told the truth. According to him, his parents were not ready to listen to his plea and allow him to skip his school exam, so he staged the drama, as per TNIE.

In reality, the boy had arrived at the Pachaiyappa's College Metro Station by bus. From there, he boarded a train to Central Metro Station and called up his father from there from a passerby’s mobile phone, the Police said. Then, he ran to the police personnel at Central Metro Station and narrated his fake kidnapping story. A few policemen took him to Chennai Central Station, where he was handed over to his parents.