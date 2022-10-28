On Thursday, October 28, a Telangana High Court Division Bench, comprised of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavali and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, directed the State Government and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to act quickly to reallocate the postgraduate students of Mahavir College, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. To recall, on May 17, 2022, the NMC revoked Mahavir College's permission to offer Medical and PG courses.



Justice Shavali expressed dissatisfaction with the State and NMC for playing the blame game and ignoring the students' plight and asked what kind of professionals they want to create by not properly training them. He also said, "It's almost the end of the academic year and you don't respond until a case is filed," as per The New Indian Express. The judge remarked, "You approve a college and then cancel the permission in the middle of the academic year, but you don't care about the students."



Counsel for Tejaswini and other PG students, Raghunath, stated that despite the undertaking before the court to reallocate the seats, neither the State nor the NMC has taken any action with regard to PG students. The state government and the NMC held each other accountable for the lack of action.



Final order



The judge determined that the state government was failing to respond to NMC communications and ordered the state government, through Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar, to respond within three days from today by seeking a reallocation plan. Poojitha, an NMC counsel, stated that if the state provided them with the necessary data, they would be able to create supernumerary posts. The panel, noting that a more immediate and sensitive approach is required for the students who are losing classes and training, directed the authorities to take all necessary steps for reallocation as soon as possible.