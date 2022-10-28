Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the best educational institution in India, as per the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023. In the rankings, released in London recently, IIT Bombay was evaluated as India's top higher education institution for its excellence in employability, social concern and environment, as stated in a report by IANS. IIT Bombay was featured in the 281-300 rank range, followed by IIT Delhi (321-340 rank) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) coming in third (361-380).

Apart from this, IIT Bombay was also included in the world's top 100 institutes based on the employability of its graduates. IIT Delhi was ranked for its employability and environment, while JNU was ranked for gender equality and removing other inequalities. Additionally, in terms of competition and academic freedom, Delhi University ranked fourth in India.

IIT Kharagpur was featured in the 551-600 rank range. The institute has secured the highest in continuous and regular research efforts. It has taken many special initiatives to improve lifestyle and health which are being appreciated globally, as per PTI. IIT Roorkee was included in the 451-500 rank range of the list.

JU makes its mark

Jadavpur University has earned the distinction of being the only state-run varsity from India to feature in the QS Sustainability World Ranking 2023. A JU spokesperson said, on Thursday, that the ranking is based on sustainability performance, focusing on environmental and social impacts of the higher education institutes and has considered metrics like sustainable education, sustainable research, equality, knowledge exchange and impact of education, as stated in a report by PTI. Jadavpur University is at eighth position overall from India, the spokesperson said.

Universities around the world

Globally, the University of California was declared the top university, followed by the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia in second and third ranks, respectively. The US dominates the rankings with 135 ranked universities (19.2 per cent of the total). Of these, 30 universities are included in the top 100. The UK was ranked second with 67 British universities being included in the rankings. After the US and the UK, Australia and Germany are at the forefront of this ranking.

Reactions to the rankings

The students and teachers of JNU were excited by the university's performance in the rankings. JNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Santishree D Pandit said that she congratulates the students and teachers of JNU "for fulfilling the dream of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Similarly, JU Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das has expressed happiness over the inclusion of the university in the sustainability list. "It is a matter of pride for us. JU had figured at the top among the leading universities in the country in several rankings in the past years. I dedicate this ranking to our faculty, researchers, students and staff. Despite being a state university and not getting much central help, our stakeholders are working in pursuit of excellence. We have to strive for more success," he added, as per PTI.

QS World University Rankings is one of the top international rankings measuring the popularity and performance of universities all over the world. The sustainability rankings, published on Wednesday, October 26, is the first edition by QS and uses a methodology which comprises indicators designed to measure an institution's ability to tackle environmental, social and governance challenges, the QS world university rankings site said.

Indicators are split into social impact measures which includes equality, knowledge exchange, educational impact, employability and opportunities.