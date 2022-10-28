The registration date for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling has been extended till October 29, 2022, announced the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The candidates have two more days to apply for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling and can apply through KEA's official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA issued a notice on October 27, that stated, "Final chance is hereby given to the candidates who did not apply online till date for the UGNEET-2022 or those who have applied but did not declare and those who have paid the fees but failed to complete process of online application." The last date to register and pay the fee through the online portal is October 29 and the candidates who have paid the fees can submit their application by October 29, 6 pm.

Steps to register for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

1. Visit the official website of the KEA — kea.kar.nic.in.

2. Click the link to the UG NEET 2022 Counselling under the Admission section.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Fill out the application form with the details and pay the registration fees.

5. Once submitted, download and save a copy for future references.

The documents required for the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 are the KEA UG NEET application printout, verification slip, UG NEET-2022 score card, all other required original documents, any valid Identity Card (Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/PAN Card/Aadhaar Card).