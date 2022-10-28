As per the reports of the Hindustan Times, on October 28, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the results of the first round of counselling for Engineering, Agriculture and other related disciplines for UGCET or KCET 2022. Candidates who applied for KCET counselling can check their results after 2 pm, today, on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.



Steps to check the KCET seat allotment results:

1. Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

2. Click on the UG CET - 2022 link in the Admissions section.

3. Input your login details and get the results for seat allotment.

Candidates who have their seats allotted in the first round can avail themselves of choices from October 28, 6 pm till October 30, 4 pm, as per the counselling schedule. Downloading admission letters and the payment of fees can only be done from October 29, 11 pm. November 2, is the deadline for the same. Candidates’ deadline for reporting at allotted institutions is November 3, 5:30 pm.

This year, the KCET test dates were June 16, 17 and 18. Repeaters, however, contested the evaluation methodology after the results were released. The main reason behind the protests was that their PU II marks had been excluded from the final KCET merit score. After a prolonged legal battle by candidates who opposed the KEA’s decision, the Karnataka High Court eventually permitted the KEA to proceed with the counselling. On October 1, the updated rank list was released.