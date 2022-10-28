NEET PG aspirants from Karnataka have been put in a tight spot between the uncertainty over the halted NEET PG Counselling in the state and the rapidly proceeding AIQ (All India Quota) Rounds by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). With the AIQ Mop-Up Round coming up on October 31, the predicament of the students turns trickier.

Follow the schedule "in letter and spirit..."

The MCC, on October 8, issued a notice to all the State Counselling authorities to conduct the counselling as per the prepared schedules. The authorities were advised to finish the State Counselling rounds before the AIQ rounds. "State Counselling Authorities are advised to conduct counselling of their respective states in letter and spirit of the schedule uploaded on NMC website so that counselling can run smoothly and candidates can avail the benefit of degradation," reads a part of the notice.

When it comes to Karnataka, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), which conducts the Counselling for the state, concluded the first round of counselling on October 14, following the MCC schedule. However, the state's high court quashed the results due to a case filed by in-service doctors from Karnataka who demanded that more seats be reserved for them. Subsequently, the KEA was asked to conduct a fresh round of Counselling and the seat matrix had to be listed again. As such, Round 2 of State Counselling, which was supposed to take place on October 20 did not occur and uncertainty over the first round still looms.

On the other hand, the MCC released another notice on October 25, directing that the State authorities must conduct the Counselling in compliance with the prepared schedules, as per the Supreme Court's orders. If they do not do so, they would invite the court's contempt, it stated.

Appeals on Twitter

Several students and others concerned have taken to Twitter, complaining about the situation and asking for Counselling to be expedited in Karnataka. Dr Nitin Yashas (@drnitinyashas), a public speaker and an Editor at alterdoctor.in (an organisation for and by doctors), points out that many students who had secured seats in the first round of counselling had paid their admission fees. "#Karnataka medical students are facing never ending struggle with #NEETPGcounselling2022 . Thousands of careers have been put at stake with their counselling being quashed even after having paid fees & received allotment. They had no clarity during AIQ R2," reads his tweet.

Junior doctor, Dr Chinmayee Gowda (@DRChinmayee1) tweeted, "Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling is unfortunately halted, while All India counselling progresses. Hence we request @mla_sudhakar to kindly look into it and expedite counselling process! Lack of clear policies by state govt shld not affect life of meritorious students!"

"Karnataka hasn't conducted its first round of neet pg counseling.we spoke to DME /KEA authorities but in vain.till 27th the offices of Karnataka are closed.Mopup is from 31st how can they conduct 2 rounds of counseling in 3days please help us," NEET PG aspirant Urvi, tweeted.

Even the Twitter handle (@Counseling_2022) that shares the most recent and authentic Counselling updates by the MCC makes a note of the issue. "When the AIQ R2 Counseling is going to end today, #KARNATAKA DME has not even able to Conduct 1 Round. Shame on u KEA and DME. You are playing with life of innocent aspirants of Karnataka. Atleast conduct one round before aiq mopup. @mla_sudhakar @DHFWKA @DghsIndia #NEETPG," its tweet reads.

KEA's statement

When EdexLive reached out to the KEA for a comment on the issue, Ramya S, Director, said, "We understand the trouble that students are facing this time. We have gone ahead with the counselling for PG Dental courses as you know." She adds, "We are waiting for the seat matrix (the updated one as per the HC's directions) that has to be given by the Department of Medical Education. Once we get that, we can proceed. We want to conclude it as soon as possible, within the next two to three days."