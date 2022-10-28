Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore celebrated its 49th Foundation Day on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 am in the presence of IIMB Director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, member of the IIMB Board MD Ranganath and Kalpana Saroj, Deans of IIMB, faculty, alumni, students and staff.

IIMB ushered in its Golden Jubilee year and the celebrations of the day were officially launched by Madhabi Puri Buch, the Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). In her address, she spoke on Data and Technology in the Capital Market. Emphasising on its relevance, she discussed the function of a regulator in today’s world.

In her speech on Data and Technology in the Capital Market, Madhabi Puri-Buch said, “SEBI is at the forefront of regulators globally in using data to enhance investor safety and confidence.” She noted that regulated organisations produce a lot of data and said, “If the regulator collects the right data from the regulated entities, it is possible, even with simple algorithms and the adoption of appropriate technology, to identify and track market malpractices.”

The SEBI Chairperson further explained the relevance of technology in the protection of market security in terms of risk management for investors along with aid in cost-cutting and financial planning. Her speech was followed by an interactive session where she answered questions from the audience regarding ‘flinfluencers’ or financial influencers, co-location, wrongdoings like insider trading, fraudulent transactions and more.

