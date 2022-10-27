Interested in travelling to Uttarakhand and making it a knowledgeable experience as well? The career-tech platform, Internshala has launched a Travel Internship which brings with it an internship opportunity for young travel enthusiasts to explore Uttarakhand. Interested students may apply for the opportunity by October 31, 2022.



On the launch of the internship, Founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Internships have become an immense part of a student’s career journey. In addition to exploring multiple careers and validating their skillset with practical experience, the students are now also leveraging internships to pursue and discover their passion. The internship not only presents a great learning opportunity but also promises a fun and adventurous experience of a lifetime,” as stated in a press release.



Details about the internship



The selected interns will get a completely sponsored four-day experience including travel, accommodation, meals and more. The interns also stand a chance to understand the village economy and forest culture, the concept of eco-tourism and local cuisines.



The initiative offers experiences including wildlife sightings, adventurous camping and safari tours with an opportunity to get in touch with nature and experience the state like a local.



For more information or to apply to the internships, visit this link: https://bit.ly/grtTravel