Indian students stranded in Ukraine sit at a railway station after being denied permission to board trains by local police (Pic: PTI)

In a fresh advisory to Indian nationals and students in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy stated that its citizens should leave the war-torn country "immediately" by available means. This advisory comes in the wake of another warning issued earlier on October 19 amidst a fresh wave of hostilities.

EdexLive had earlier reported that students who returned to the war-ravaged country refuse to come back to India.

The advisory dated October 25 stated that, “In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19th Oct, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory.”

The embassy also added a few numbers where Indians can contact for any assistance for travelling to the border (Embassies in Romania (Tel:+40372147432, +40731347727), Poland (Tel:+48225400000, +48606700105), Hungary (Tel: +361325-7742/43, +36305154192) Or Slovakia (Tel: +421252962916, +421908025212,+421951697560) as per their exit plans.

To recall, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, about 20,000 Indian students from Ukraine fled the country amid the raging war. Most of them are medical students who couldn’t afford the fees of private medical colleges in India and hoped for remedies from the government in whatever way possible.