In a first, the home match of Kerala Blasters FC at Jawaharlal International Stadium on Friday, October 28 will go down in football history as the players will be accompanied by 22 tribal students to the ground. This is the first time the tribal children have gotten such recognition for being a part of the big football event, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The tribal kids of Karinthalam Model Residential Sports School, Kasaragod, have now got the opportunity to fulfill their long-time dream of meeting and interacting with their favourite players. MLA PV Srinijin, who is also the District President of the Sports Council, received the children at Ernakulam North Railway Station on Wednesday, October 26. The children are sports students from various tribal villages.



"The children are excited to see their stars in person, whom they have seen only through the television screen. They aim to become well-known sports stars in future," said Srinijin, as per TNIE.



The district sports council and the tribal department took the initiative to make the students' dreams come true. The children reached Kochi under the leadership of KV Dhanesh, former Indian football team captain and director of Ekalavya Model Residential Sports School. The authorities have also provided facilities for them to visit different tourist spots in the district.