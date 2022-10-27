The Education Department of Karnataka today, October 27 released the admit cards for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 (Karnataka TET). The candidates who have applied to appear for this examination can download their admit card from the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 6 in two sessions. There will be two papers, Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be held in the afternoon session from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here are the steps to download the Karnataka TET 2022 admit card:

1) Visit the official website for TET 2022 schooleducation.kar.nic.in

2) Select the link that is available on the main webpage for the KARTET-2022 – Admit Card

3) Key in your registration details

4) Submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Download it and save it. The admit card should be carried to the examination centre on the day of the exam

The candidates are requested to double-check their name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, exam time, reporting time, KARTET test centre address and exam day guidelines once the admit card is downloaded.

The candidates need to score a minimum of 60% to qualify for the examination. The cut-off score for SC/ST/C-I, differently-abled persons is 55%. The candidates who qualify in the Karnataka TET examination will be awarded a certificate that will be valid for seven years.

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility test is conducted for the appointment of teachers of Class I to V and teachers from Class VI to VIII.