The last date for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) choice filling for Round 2 for the General Category (Engineering seats) has been extended till tomorrow, October 28. The official website of COMEDK updated the last date from October 27 to October 28 which provides a one-day extra window for the candidates to change or edit preferences in the choice filling option. The choice filling option opened on October 24 at 3 pm. Candidates can now change or edit preferences in choice filling through the official website till October 28 — comedk.org.

As stated by the previous reports the allotment results for Round 2 Phase 2 for GM seats are expected to be out on October 29, 11 am.

Here’s how candidates can apply for the COMEDK Engineering Counselling:

1. Visit the official website of the COMEDK — www.comedk.org

2. On the webpage, click the link that directs you to the Engineering login.

3. Enter your registration details and login.

4. Change or edit preference in the choice filling form.

5. Click submit and a copy of the form may be taken for future reference.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 is conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. This counselling process is conducted for admissions in colleges in Karnataka in Engineering, Architecture and Medical courses. Candidates who qualified COMEDK UGET 2022 can participate in the COMEDK counselling/document verification for the allocation of seats in their choice of college and course. COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment is based on the candidate's rank, preferences and seat availability.