The Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will release the hall tickets for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today, October 27, at 5 pm. Candidates who have applied to write this examination can download their hall tickets from the official website — iimcat.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 24. The CAT exam 2022 will be held in three sessions, two hours each across 150 cities. The candidates will have the option to choose any six cities as a preferred city while applying.

Here are the steps to download the hall ticket for the CAT Exam 2022:

1. Visit the official website — iimcat.ac.in

2. Click the link that is for registered candidates.

3. Enter your login credentials such as your User ID and password.

4. You will get a link to download the admit card. Download it and save it.

5. The admit card should be carried to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

The results of CAT 2022 will be announced in the second week of January 2023 on the official website. The candidates will also be informed about their results through SMS on their registered phone numbers. The eligibility criteria for the CAT exam is a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories should get a cut-off of 45% or equivalent CGPA.