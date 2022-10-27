The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results of the Round 2 seat allotment of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) today, October 26. Candidates who have registered for the AP EAPCET Counselling can check the Round 2 seat allotment results through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The candidates who have been shortlisted in the AP EAPCET 2022 in Round 2 seat allotment can report at their respective colleges between October 26 and October 31, 2022. Round 2 Counselling registration was conducted by the APSCHE between October 19 and 21.

Here are the steps to check your seat allotment:

1. Visit the official website of the AP EAPCET — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAPCET final phase allotment link.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. The AP EAPCET Round 2 allotment results will be displayed. The allotment letter can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Round 2 seat allotment is for candidates who have secured a seat but have not shown interest to join in the allotted seat, who have not secured seats so far but got their certificates verified, who have not exercised the options so far but got their certificates verified, who have secured seats, reported and aspiring for a better option, who have reported/not reported but cancelled their allotment, who have attended for certificate verification as per the above schedule.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) is conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admissions into various courses in BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses for the academic session 2022-23.