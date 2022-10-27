Allahabad University has been in news for quite some time now. It's been more than a month since the fee hike issue intensified and seems like there is no conclusion yet. The issue started when the university announced a 300-400% hike in fees for new students. This move was criticised by the current batches. They staged huge protests, a few students even tried self-immolating and more.

Although a lot has been happening, seems like the University hasn't taken a call on what to do. When EdexLive spoke to students of Allahabad University, a Commerce PhD scholar, Shristi Singh, highlighted the issue saying students from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and so on join the varsity as good quality education is given at a very reasonable cost. "The students are not opting for Delhi University or any such other universities because they can't afford it," she stressed.

Worst effect on girl students...

Shriti sharing her personal experience stresses that with the fee hike, the worst effect will be on girl students. "For example, in my case, because I studied in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya from Class VI to XII where free education is given, now I am able to afford higher studies. But in my sister's case, it was different. She couldn't get the education I received."

We proceeded to ask what made her think that the fee hike will have the worst impact on girl students? She replies, "If a family has both a son and a girl, with high fees how will they manage to allow both to pursue education? As per societal norms, the first preference in education is given to boys. Therefore, female students stand to lose more."

Trouble for next generation

Similarly, another postgraduate (PG) student Satyam Kushwana, who is pursuing his MA in Philosophy said, "Along with hike in fee, other expenses like accommodation rent, food and transport will be pressuring for students." But how is it trouble for the coming generations? Satyam explains that his brother wanted to join the same college. But now with an increase in fee, he will not be joining.

Coming from a kisan (farmer's) family, the resident of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh says, "Even if I want to pursue my higher studies in the same university, I won't be able to continue due to the fee hike."

What next?

Right now, students said that the college is closed owing to Dussehra and Diwali holidays. It will open after the Chhath Puja holidays, probably in the first week of November. So students are planning to fight again in a bigger way this time. Although the fee hike is not applicable to the current students, they are concerned about their future education.

Sharing details of the protest, the Allahabad University Students' Union (AUSU) President and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) State President Akhilesh Yadav said, "We are seeking the support of Banaras Hindu University and Delhi University. Jawaharlal Nehru University has already extended its support. So, once the university reopens, we will stage a bigger protest."

Recalling the self-immolation incident, Akhilesh said, "That time when we met the City Magistrate, Inspector-General of Police, District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the police told us to continue the Andolan without involving any himsa (violence)."

EdexLive tried reaching out to the University's Dean of Student Welfare, but there was no response.