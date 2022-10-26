To celebrate the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the University Grants Commission (UGC) sent a letter on October 24 stating that an exhibition titled Sardar Patel - The Architect of Unification has been organised in the week of celebrations of Unity Day (National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31). This exhibition is jointly organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR). The UGC also stated that the Sardar Patel - The Architect of Unification exhibition will be available in Hindi and English. The exhibition is available in digital format and can be accessed through the link address https://amritmahotsav.nic.in/unity-festival.htm. The UGC’s statement also said that, “It is requested that the exhibition may be put up at prominent places, where a large number of people can see it to ensure massive outreach.”

The letter that was addressed to the Vice-Chancellors of all universities and the Principals of all colleges and institutes also stated that the display of this exhibition may be accompanied by small programmes. “A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organizing these programmes is attached, which may be followed in all cases. In case of help and query, your office may contact Prof K Anil Kumar (Mobile No 9599387416, Emai ID: hodjsignca@Snail.com), HoD, Janapada Sampada Division, IGNCA.”

The letter also stated that all the Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) and their affiliated institutions and colleges are requested to organise this exhibition dedicated to the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from October 25 to October 31 and may be available in regional languages.