The TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) 2022 seat allotment results for the final round of counselling have been declared. They were announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, October 26. Candidates who registered for the last round can check their results from the official website — tseamcet.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check:

1. Visit the official website.

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads "College-wise Allotment Details".

3. Select the name of the college and branch on the new page that appears.

4. Click on the Show Allotments tab.

5. The allotment list will be displayed. Review and save, if required.

The selected students are required to pay the admission fee and report in person to their allotted colleges in person between October 26-28, as per the official TS EAMCET 2022 schedule. The students must carry all the required documents needed for verification when reporting to the colleges. The TS EAMCET 2022 rank card, hall ticket, Aadhaar card, Class X and XII mark sheets and certificates, Transfer Certificate (TC), income certificate, caste certificate and residence proof are the necessary documents for completing the verification. Students must reach on time.