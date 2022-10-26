A girl’s body was found hanging inside a private hostel at Adaspur in Olatpur, Odisha. A student of the Udayanath Autonomous College of Science & Technology was found dead under mysterious circumstances as reported by The New Indian Express

The 20-year-old deceased has been identified as Rashmi Rekha Khilar hailing from the Bedamati village that falls under the Kuakhia police station in Jajpur. She was pursuing her Plus III Science final-year course at the Udayanath Autonomous College of Science & Technology. She was residing at a private hostel, Devaki Hostel, about 100 metres from the college campus. While the other residents of the hostel were celebrating Diwali on the roof of the building on Monday night, the 20-year-old student was in her room. Later, other residents in the hostel found her hanging with the help of a dupatta from the ceiling of another room locked from inside through the window stated the TNIE report.

The father of the girl, Hrusikesh Khilar, has filed an FIR alleging that his daughter was murdered by the owner of the hostel and others. "She had no problem. Considering the circumstances of the surrounding, I suspect that my daughter was murdered and then was hung from her Dupatta by the hostel owner and his associates," stated the FIR. A murder case has been filed by the police acting on the FIR that has been filed. Further investigation is awaited until the postmortem report is completed said Bijaya Sahoo, the inspector rank officer of Olatpur police station.